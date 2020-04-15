Presque Isle Police Investigating Burglary at Braden Theatre

The Presque Isle Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Braden Theatre on Main Street.

Police say the owners found 2 cash drawers ripped out of the concession stand on Sunday.

There was no money in the drawers since the theatre had been closed due to the Governor's mandate.

Thieves rummaged through the administrative office and made off with some packaged candy, less than 100 dollars in Canadian money, a Mac mini computer and a box of security cameras.

Officers followed tracks out of the back of the theatre to the parking lot but so far have not identified a suspect in the burglary.