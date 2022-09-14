Have You had Coffee with the Presque Isle Police Department?

Presque Isle Police Department Plan Two Events in October

The Presque Isle Police Department is planning to have a couple of events in October, 2022.

National “Have Coffee with a Cop” Day on October 4

Tuesday, October 4 is National “Have Coffee with a Cop” Day. You are invited to Tim Hortons at 779 Main Street to meet with PIPD officers between 9:00 a.m. and 10 a.m. This is a good chance for you to get to know our local law enforcement and spend some time having a conversation over a coffee and maybe something to eat too.

Background and History

This is the 5th annual “Have Coffee with a Cop” Day, according to coffeewithacopay.com. It started across the country in 2016 to bring police and the community together to get to know each other and discuss issues that matter locally.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 28

The Presque Isle Police Department is also organizing a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Friday, October 28, 2022. You can bring unused prescription drugs to the police station at 43 North Street in Presque Isle. Although National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day happens two times a year - once in April and again in October - it’s important to note that you can make a drop off at PIPD throughout the year.

More Information

Kimberly R. Smith, Resource Development and Public Information Officer, sent a press release on Wednesday morning, September 14, to announce the events. For any questions, send an email to www.presqueislemaine.gov.

