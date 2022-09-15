Presque Isle Golf Remains Perfect; Golf & Soccer Scores Thursday

Thursday was another busy day for local high school student athletes with several soccer games and a golf meet on the slate.

Golf, you have the tee first

The Presque Isle golf team traveled to Bangor for a meet with Hampden Academy and Bangor high school. Presque Isle made the trip worthwhile, earning the team win with a score of 178. Hampden finished in second with a team score of 186, and Bangor finished with a score of 190. Owen Mackinnon of Presque Isle was the medalist, with a low round score of 39. The Wildcats are now a perfet 12-0 on the season.

Warriors and Shires

The Fort Kent Warriors boys' and girls' teams traveled to Houlton to take on the Shires in a soccer double-header. Fort Kent provided Houlton with their toughest test of the early season, but the Shires earned a 1-0 victory. Houlton will travel on Saturday for a game with George Stevens Academy, a team they beat 10-0 just two weeks ago. Fort Kent is now 3-3 and will take on the Caribou Vikings next week.

Fort Kent boys' coming into midseason form

Fort Kent was too strong for Houlton in the boys' game, picking up a 4-0 win on the road. The Warriors offense continues to put up big numbers having scored at least 4 goals in all six of their games. Fort Kent has also posted shutouts in four of their six games on the season. Fort Kent will take on Caribou on Monday, and Houlton will play GSA on Saturday.

St. John Valley teams collide

Madawaska's soccer teams took on the Wisdom/Van Buren co-op teams in a St. John Valley matchup. In the girls’ game Wisdom/Van Buren controlled the play throughout much of the game and came away with a 5-1 victory. Wisdom/Van Buren girls’ are now 8-0 on the season and will host East Grand on Saturday. The boys’ game was taken by the Madawaska Owls by a score of 4-0 over the Wisdom/Van Buren team. Wisdom/Van Buren will host the Katahdin Cougars on Saturday. The Madawaska soccer teams will travel to play Fort Fairfield on Friday.

Bears beat Hawks then Hawks beat Bears

Hodgdon's soccer teams hosted the Easton Bears on Wednesday, and the two schools split on the day. In the boys' game, Easton got back on track after suffering their first loss of the season, and defeated Hodgdon 3-0. The girls game saw the Hodgdon Hawks pick up a 3-0 win. Easton's teams are scheduled to play Fort Fairfield on September 23. Easton is one of the few schools with a traditional harvest break and will have gaps in their schedule for the next month. Hodgdon will play Limestone on September 24.

