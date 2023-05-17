Police Said Escaped Bison Dispatched in the Caribou Area

The Caribou Police Department said the bison that escaped from a Fort Fairfield farm have been "dispatched."

Police Said: Escaped Bison “Dispatched”

According to a post on CPD’s Facebook page, the owner “had people come to the area and dispatch the animals.” The Caribou Police said they “were not involved in the dispatching of the animals.”

Bison Seen in Caribou Area

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the bison had made their way from Fort Fairfield to Caribou and were spotted near the Presque Isle Road. They were also seen in the area of Dow Siding Road across from the Caribou Motor Inn.

No additional information has been released.

Earlier in the Week

On Monday, one bison had returned to the farm while five other bison were still on the loose. The other bison had been seen in agricultural fields.

Bison Have Escaped Several Times Before

The bison also escaped in February 2023, making this the second time this year.. Several bison were also seen off their farm in March 2022.

