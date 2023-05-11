A 24-year-old man from Charlestown, Maine pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties.

Guilty Plea to Conspiracy

Thomas Hammond entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Trafficked Meth in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties

Court records said that Hammond “conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties,” and that he “ knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy.”

Nine people including Hammond have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised parole.

Seventeen People Involved in the Conspiracy

The charges against Hammond come from a case that was started in 2019 involving a drug ring in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties. In September of that year, Troopers with the Maine State Police pulled over a vehicle on I-95 and seized five pounds of meth. From that incident and the investigation, seventeen people were found to be a part of the conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl into Aroostook and Penobscot Counties, according to the Bangor Daily News.

