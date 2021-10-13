Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing At Fryeburg Fairgrounds

Just a few days after the conclusion of the first Fryeburg Fair since 2019, a tragic event has occurred at the fairgrounds for Maine's Blue Ribbon Classic.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

The press release explains that at about 1:05 AM on Wednesday, October 13th, the Oxford County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male who had been stabbed and was unresponsive.

Members of the Oxford County Sheriff's Department and Conway (New Hampshire) Police Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, the found a deceased male near the fairgrounds' restroom facilities.

The press release says, in part:

On October 13th, 2021 at 1:05 am the Oxford Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a 911 call from 1181 Main Street in Fryeburg, on property known as the Fairgrounds for the report of a male who had been stabbed and was unresponsive. The Fryeburg Police Department was dispatched to that location along with officers from the Conway NH Police Department and deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department. When officers arrived on-scene they discovered a deceased male on the grounds near the restroom facilities at that address.

The major crimes unit was called at approximately 1:28 AM. They are in the process of interviewing witness and have reportedly identified a person of interest.

An autopsy is expected to be done today (Wednesday). The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

This story will be updated...

