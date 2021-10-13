Police Identify Man Killed At Fryeburg Fairgrounds

According to a press release from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, authorities have identified the deceased man found at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds early this morning.

He has been identified as 28 year old Anderson Gomes of Waterbury, Connecticut.

Additionally, the press release explained that an arrest has been made in connection with Gomes' death.

Police have arrested 46 year old Carolos A. Negron, of Connecticut. He has been charged with murder in connection with the death.

It does appear that Negron and Gomes knew each other. Police also say there is no danger to the public.

Until convicted, Negron is considered innocent.

Original story follows...

Just a few days after the conclusion of the first Fryeburg Fair since 2019, a tragic event has occurred at the fairgrounds for Maine's Blue Ribbon Classic.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

The press release explains that at about 1:05 AM on Wednesday, October 13th, the Oxford County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male who had been stabbed and was unresponsive.

Members of the Oxford County Sheriff's Department and Conway (New Hampshire) Police Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, the found a deceased male near the fairgrounds' restroom facilities.