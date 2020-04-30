Fryeburg Fair Officials Still Hopeful For 2020 Season

The COVID-19 pandemic is ruining our fun in more ways than one. As this contagion spreads into summer, more and more events in Maine and New Hampshire are being canceled, and some very popular tourist attractions have decided not to open their doors. For example, Funtown/Splashtown USA will not open this year, according to the park's owner, Kevin Cormier. This was disappointing news to a lot of parents who were looking forward to taking their kids to the amusement park this summer.

People are now starting to wonder how the coronavirus is going to affect late summer and autumn events such as fair season. Some have already been canceled, such as the Stratham Fair in July.

Because the Fryeburg Fair happens in October (October 4th through the 11th), officials at the West Oxford Agricultural Society are still hopeful that restrictions will be lifted on large events and mass gatherings, and that conditions will be safe. This is according to the fair's website. Officials also said they should make a decision in early June.

Let's keep our fingers crossed.