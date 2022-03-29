Fort Kent School & Neighbors Honor The Life Of Ethan Townsend

The grieving process continues in Fort Kent

Local schools paid homage to Ethan Townsend who lost his life last week at just 12-years-old while on a skiing outing with his school. There have been many tributes to Ethan over the past week, but none more touching than how Ethan was remembered by his schoolmates and town on Monday.

A fitting tribute to Ethan Townsend

Ethan's obituary stated that his favorite color was pink and that he “loved to show off his pink shirts.” To help with the grieving process and to honor Ethan, plans were put in place and Fort Kent students showed up to school on Monday wearing pink. As is always the case in Aroostook County, word spread quickly of the tribute plans for Ethan, and other schools, businesses, and the college honored Ethan going pink on Monday.

Hugs from surrounding communities

The Fort Kent schools were joined by schools from Madawaska and Wisdom in donning pink to remember Ethan, as well as University of Maine at Fort Kent and local businesses. A sign of the surrounding communities helping their neighbors mourn the loss of a young life and aid Ethan's classmates in working through this difficult process. Tributes like this help everyone mourn and open the door of communication for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy of Ethan's life cut short. Friends, family, teachers, administrators, and many more are able to see support in anyone else wearing pink.

The students need more support than ever before

The days ahead will still be difficult for those close to Ethan Townsend and his family. We do not have all of the answers to why tragic events like this occur, but we can take solace in knowing we don't have to process it all on our own. When tragic events take place, Aroostook County steps up for our friends, family, and neighbors. Well done by the Fort Kent schools, as well as their neighbors and friends who showed them support on Monday.

