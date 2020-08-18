November General Election and Absentee Ballots 

General elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Presque Isle residents who desire to vote in person may do so at the Sargent Family Community Center on Chapman Street from 7:00 a.m. (note earlier than usual opening time) to 8:00 p.m. that day.

The City will be following safety guidelines established by the State such as 6 foot social distancing, requiring face coverings, and use of hand sanitizer.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is encouraging Mainers to vote by absentee ballot this year as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus to both voters and election workers.

The election will include voting for President of the United State, US Senate and Representative, State Senate and Representative, County Commission, Judge of Probate, City Council, and School District depending on district.

For those who wish to vote by absentee ballot, ballots may be requested in person by coming to City Hall, by calling City Hall, or online at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. Those requesting absentee ballots should make certain to do so in plenty of time to allow for receipt, completion and return to the City Clerk by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

You do not have to be out of town or have any special reason to request an absentee ballot. It is a mechanism to allow you to vote without going to the polls in person. Absentee ballots may be requested beginning three months before Election Day, and until the 3rd business day prior to the election, unless special circumstances exist.

Ballots may be returned in person at City Hall or by mail. (Mail is received by City Hall once a day in the morning and City Hall closes at 4:30 p.m.) Please note that ballots may not be placed in the Drop Box at City Hall due to security concerns.