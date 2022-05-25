Absentee Ballots Available for Maine’s June Primary Elections

If you plan to vote in Maine’s primary election on June 14th, absentee ballots are now available.

Residents may vote absentee 30 days prior to the election, according to Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. So far, nearly 11,000 absentee ballots have been issued. Of those, only about 2000 ballots have been returned as on Wednesday. Bellows told Bangor’s Fox 22 that this points to the likelihood of low voter turnout in the June primaries.

“You don’t need a reason to vote absentee,” Bellows said. “If you think you are going to be out of town or if you prefer to get it out the way, get it done early.”

Voters can obtain an absentee ballot online through the state’s absentee ballot request service. Or you can call your municipal clerk or stop to your town or city hall to request a ballot.

If you receive an absentee ballot by mail, it must be returned to your local town office by 8 p.m. on June 14.

This is the final year that Maine will conduct primaries limited to party members. Beginning in 2023, the state will move to open primaries, giving unrolled voters the opportunity to cast their vote.

As always, you do not have to be a registered Republican or Democrat to vote in local elections or on local issues on the primary ballot.

Maine election officials are also urging voters to be up to date on any changes in voting districts before the primary elections. New voting district maps were finalized last fall and you can find updated information about your local districts here.