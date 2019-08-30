NMCC Foundation to Hold Skeet Shooting Fundraiser

The Northern Maine Community College Foundation is going to hold a new fundraising event to benefit the Student Work Study Program.

The skeet shoot, or clay target competition, will be held at the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club on Friday, September 27.

The event will take place in two segments. A maximum of 30 shooters will participate in the morning session beginning at 9:00am. A second round of 30 shooters will participate in the afternoon session beginning at 1:00pm. The top three shooters with the highest percentage of hit targets will receive special trophies designed for this event. Also, the team that has the highest percentage will also receive recognition.

Skeet is a sport that can be enjoyed by both experienced and amateur shooters alike. All members of the community are welcome to compete.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Student Work Study Program at NMCC.

If you'd like to participate in the Skeet Shooting fundraiser, contact the NMCC Development Office at 768-2810, find the event on Facebook, or go to nmcc.edu.