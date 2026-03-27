Northern Maine Community College’s annual Job Fair once again proved to be a major draw Thursday, as more than 600 attendees came through the NMCC gymnasium to connect with over 70 employers from across New England.

Held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday’s fair brought together businesses, corporations, NMCC students and alumni, area high school students, and local job seekers for a day focused on career exploration and workforce connection.

Originally announced as an opportunity for employers, students, alumni, and community members to come together for a day of workforce development, Thursday’s event appeared to deliver on that promise in a big way.

According to information gathered from NMCC, more than 70 employers took part in this year’s event, offering details about available opportunities to a wide range of attendees. That included not only college students and graduates, but also visiting high school students from around the region and community members looking for a new job, a career change, or a fresh start.

With more than 600 attendees, Thursday’s fair gave employers the chance to engage directly with potential applicants, answer questions, and highlight what their organizations have to offer.

Melissa Perry, Student Development Specialist at Northern Maine Community College, said feedback from employers was overwhelmingly positive. Perry noted that several employers reported strong responses throughout the event, and that the majority said it was the best job fair they had attended in terms of participant engagement, as well as the number of applications and volunteer sign-ups generated through the various vendors.

Thursday’s event once again highlighted the importance of creating direct connections between employers and those looking to take the next step, whether that means entering the workforce for the first time, exploring future career paths, or finding a new professional opportunity.

For Northern Maine Community College, the annual Job Fair continues to be an important way to connect education, workforce development, and community needs all in one place.