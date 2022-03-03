The Aroostook County Sled Run is a Fun Day & Fundraiser

The Aroostook County Sled Run, Saturday, March 5

The Aroostook County Sled Run is ready to go Saturday, March 5 with a full day of activities planned.

Fundraiser

What a fun day riding snowmobiles on the beautiful County trails. Plus, the event is for a great cause as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society & Aroostook Relay360.

Breakfast & Registration

Start off at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast for purchase at the Presque Isle Snowmobile Club. Registration also is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with a riders meeting a little later at 8:45 a.m.

Aerial Photo of Riders

One of the really cool things is riders will go to a location near Presque Isle Snowmobile Club at 9 a.m. to have an aerial photo taken at 9:30 a.m. What an awesome keepsake for years to come.

Hit the Trails

The ride officially gets going at 10:00 a.m. You can hear the engines revving already as the excitement builds.

The Route for the Aroostook County Sled Run

The route includes some of the most scenic places in Maine through Presque Isle, Scopan, Ashland and into Chapman with a visit at the Aroostook River Snowmobile Club.

Social at Time Out Sports Bar

After a day of cruising around with friends and family, head over to The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center for a social at Time Out Sports Bar. Refreshments can be purchased. There will be a 50/50 raffle you’ll want to get in on and door prizes as well.

More Info and Links

Get your tickets and make your plans for the 3rd annual Aroostook County Sled Run, March 5, 2022. A tradition and memories that will last a long time.

