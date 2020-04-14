Trek Across Maine will Happen Virtually This Year

Yan Lev

According to WMTW, the 36th annual Trek Across Maine has been cancelled. Well, the physical portion of it anyway.

Riders are still encouraged to ride and track their miles through various fitness apps through June 30th. Also, the minimum amount to fund raise/register has been lowered from $500 to $250 as the American Lung Association still hasn't reached half of their $1.3 million goal.

Last year's Trek Across Maine saw about 2,000 riders. For more information on this year's Trek, click here.

In a statement that was prepared by the American Lung Association,

"Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local government officials, we have decided to shift gears and avoid creating large gatherings of people, which is a natural part of our fun and exciting cycling fundraiser"

