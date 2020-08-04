Massive Nationwide Onion Recall

The Food and Drug Administration along with Thomson International Inc. is recalling all of its onions, regardless of color, from all 50 states. This is a huge recall with over 394 people sick in 36 states across the country including in Maine.

This outbreak is not related to the recent Canadian onion recall but similar due to the Salmonella Newport outbreak that is associated with it. So far, 59 people have been admitted to hospitals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the number of people infected to increase.

According to the FDA announcement:

"Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions. If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out"

The onions, red, white, yellow, and sweet in question have been distributed far and wide and in many ways including in 5 lb to 50 lb. cartons, in bulk, and in 2lb to 50 lbs. mesh sacks, these have been distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

The onions are marketed under several labels and brand names including:

Thomson Premium,

TLC Thomson International,

Tender Loving Care,

El Competitor,

Hartley’s Best,

Onions 52,

Majestic,

Imperial Fresh,

Kroger

Utah Onions and Food Lion

The FDA states that:

"Salmonella, is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis."

CLICK HERE to view the complete recall notice and photos of product labels.