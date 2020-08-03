40-Year-Old Maine Woman Dies in ATV Crash

An ATV crash in the town of Lincoln, Maine has claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman.

The Maine Warden Service says Shannon Brewer of Corinna was driving a side-by-side just after dark Saturday when she lost control as she approached a four-way intersection.

The machine skidded more than 50 feet before rolling against a tree. Wardens say Brewer was pinned between the tree and the ATV. Other drivers tried unsuccessfully to free her. She was pronounced dead at the scene when EMTs arrived.

The accident remains under investigation, but wardens say it appears that excessive speed and inexperience played a role in the crash.