Two People Hospitalized Following Blaine Rollover Crash

Two people suffered extensive injuries Sunday night when the pickup they were in went out of control and rolled over in Blaine.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports 20-year-old Zachary Crouch of Mars Hill was driving south on the East Blaine Road in his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado around 9:50 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. The truck went off the roadway and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Crouch and a 17-year-old passenger sustained "extensive but non-life threatening injuries" and were transported by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Gillen stated. They were later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for further treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that speed and alcohol are likely contributing factors, Gillen said. Neither Crouch nor his passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The single-vehicle crash is being reconstructed by an officer from the Presque Isle Police Department.

Deputy Sheriff Michael DeLena was assisted on scene by the Central Aroostook Ambulance Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Presque Isle Fire Department and the Mars Hill Fire Department.

