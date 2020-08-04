Maine Is Home To A ‘Hobbitland’ And It’s Absolutely Enchanting

Perhaps you've watched the film adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" and wished that you could spend a few whimsical moments in 'The Shire' with all of the wonderful hobbits. While we all know hobbits are simply a work of fiction, the incredible place they called home is rooted in reality and there's a small town in Maine that is home to a place that will bring you as close to 'The Shire' as you may ever get. It's called Vaughan Woods and Historic Homestead in Hallowell and it's Maine's very own version of a natural 'Hobbitland'.

PLEASE NOTE: Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Vaughan Woods is stressing caution when visiting the preserve. Parking will be limited to designated spaces and they ask that you observe all CDC recommendations when it comes to social distancing.