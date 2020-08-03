Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 12 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There was one death in the state related to COVID-19.

A total of 3,396 have recovered in Maine. There are 450 active cases statewide – that number is up by 2 in the past 24 hours.

Across the Maine, there have been 3,970 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 124.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).