Red Sox Swept by Yankees Lose Sunday 9-7 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees, in a 3 game series at Yankee Stadium, losing Sunday night 9-7.

Aaron Judge continued his torrid start for the Yankees, hitting his 5th homer in as many games. For the night he blasted 2 homers including the game winner off of Matt Barnes in the 8th inning. He drove in 5 runs, going 2-4.

Boston's Xander Bogaerts was 4-4 with 2 homers and a double. He hit his 2nd homer of the season in the 1st inning off of James Paxton to give Boston a 2-0 lead and then a solo shot in the 5th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with runs batted in. He hit his 1st homer in the 7th inning, a solo shot.

JD Martinez and Kevin Pillar also had doubles for the Red Sox.

Austin Brice started for the Red Sox, pitching 1 inning, walking 2 but struck out the side. Matt Hall followed, pitching 2 not-so-good innings, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Heath Hembree followed, pitching 2 innings, allowing 1 run on 1 hit. Marcus Walden pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits.

Then Matt Barnes came in to pitch the 8th inning. He blew the save, taking the loss, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs striking out 1 and walking 1.

Brad Paxton started the game for the Yankees and gave up 5 runs on 7 hits in 3 innings. He struck out 4 and didn't walk anyone. Michael King came on in relief, throwing 3.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4. Adam Ottavino picked up the win throwing 1.1 innings striking out 2 and allowing 1 hit. Zack Britton picked up his 3rd save of the season pitching a hitless 9th inning.

Boston is now 3-7 and in last place in the AL East, while the Yankees are 7-1 and sit in 1st place. The Red Sox are off on Monday, August 3rd and will open a 2 game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida on Tuesday. Tampa Bay has lost 5 straight and are 4-6 on the season.Tuesday night's pregame on AM 1370 WDEA starts at 5:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6:40 p.m.

The Yankees will play at Philadelphia on Monddy night. The Phillies are 1-2 having had 2 series postponed because of the coronavirus.