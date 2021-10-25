A 33-year-old New Brunswick man who RCMP say struck a police cruiser with a stolen vehicle faces several charges following an attempted break and enter last week in Scoudouc.

Members of the Shediac RCMP responded to a report Tuesday night of a suspicious person attempting to break into semi-trailers outside a business on Parker Road, according to a news release from Sgt. Dan Poirier.

The man allegedly tried to flee the scene in a vehicle when police arrived and collided with a police cruiser with its emergency lights activated. Nobody was injured during the incident and 33-year-old Christopher James Bradbury of Penobsquis was arrested.

Police later learned that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Saint John. Bradbury was also impaired by alcohol at the time, Sgt. Poirier stated. He was issued a seven-days drivers licence suspension.

Bradbury appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday by way of tele-remand and was charged with breaching a probation order. Three additional charges were laid in court on Friday, including flight from police, driving while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime.

Bradbury was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in their area are asked to contact their local police detachment. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).