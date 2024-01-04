Man Arrested in Maine in Stolen Vehicle with Pot, Cocaine & Gun

A man was taken into custody early Monday morning with drugs and a firearm in a stolen vehicle that he was driving erratically in Old Orchard Beach.

Driver was Backing Up and Driving the Wrong Way

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department said Veexay Dethsy from New York was traveling the wrong way and backing up on East Grand Avenue.

Police Pulled Vehicle after Erratic Driving

Police tried to pull Dethsy over. He was soon stopped at a local gas station and arrested, according to WGME News.

Marijuana, Cocaine and a Gun Seized after Search

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and conducted a search. Officials seized a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine and a gun in the vehicle.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains open as Dethsy is facing multiple charges.

News Updates on Social Media and App Alerts

Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more details are released. Get app alerts sent directly to your smart devices with a free download.

Get our free mobile app

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.