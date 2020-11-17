Maine Woman Charged With Making Threats Against Sen. Collins
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman is charged with threatening U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in voicemails after the election.
Officials say 56-year-old Katrina Preble, of Bangor, was arrested Monday on two counts of making interstate threats.
Messages in which Preble threatened to harm the senator were left between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.
Prosecutors asked for Preble to be detained pending a detention hearing, and it was unclear if she had an attorney. She's due in court Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Collins said that the senator and her husband “are grateful for the professionalism and quick response of local, state and federal law enforcement officers.”
