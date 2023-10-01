Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Theft and Threats with a Club

A 34-year-old man from Medway was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and stealing a boat after he threatened people with a homemade club.

Police: Club had “multiple nails sticking out the sides of it”

The East Millinocket Police Department received a report of a “suspicious person” with a club that had “multiple nails sticking out the sides of it.”

Police Located Stolen Boat and Motor

Christopher Mitchell was taken into custody by Ofc. Scelso, Sgt. Carlson and Deputy Tamulonis. “During the course of the investigation officers located a property owner that led them to the stolen boat and motor. Other evidence suggested Mitchell’s involvement in the theft,” said the East Millinocket Police.

Large Bag of Fentanyl Found in Shoe

As Mitchell was being placed under arrest, he “attempted to break free and kick off a shoe where officers located a large bag of suspected Fentanyl,” said police.

MORE NEWS: Maine State Police Located Missing Dog from Aroostook County

Jail and Charges

Mitchell was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Theft and Violation of Bail. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Get our free mobile app

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman