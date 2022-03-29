Maine Toothpaste Company Raising Money For Cancer Research

A new Maine toothpaste company is about more than just making sure your teeth are clean and that you have fresh breath. It is Believe Oral Care's mission to raise funds for cancer research.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Believe Oral Care was created with the sole purpose of raising money for cancer charities.

The plan is for the non-profit company to donate all of their profits to cancer charities in New England and elsewhere. The beneficiaries include Maine Cancer Foundation, the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The company was started by Adam Hewison, of Harpswell. He was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2017.

He knew that he wanted to turn his struggle into something that could help others. Even though he knew he wanted to do something, he did not immediately imagine it would involve toothpaste.

The Portland Press Herald report explains that the idea for a non-profit toothpaste company first came to Hewison when he was on an anniversary trip with his wife in Hawaii. As they were watching the sunset, he looked around and saw all of the shining white teeth. That's when the idea hit him!

In order to create and market the product, he teamed up with Maine energy bar maker Reed Allen and with Pamela Hurley-Moser, who is the founder of Maine-based Hurley Travel Experts.

The natural toothpaste sells for about $10. In addition to the toothpaste, they also sell a mouthwash and apparel (so you can show your support for the cause). You can find it at Morning Glory Natural Foods in Brunswick, Royal River Natural Foods in Freeport and Bath Natural Market. Or, you can order it online HERE

Read more about Hewison's story HERE..