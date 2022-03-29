Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss.

The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.

You can listen to the song below.

For Wilson, one of the most popular singers of the '70s and '80s who experienced firsthand the fickleness and sexism of the entertainment industry, the subject matter of "A Moment in Heaven" hits close to home.

"It's one of those anti-Hollywood screed things," she continued, "the meat grinder of the music image-maker machine and what it feels like to be on the inside of that. All of a sudden, it's 'happening' on all thrusters, you've got a number one record and everyone's pouring champagne telling you how much you 'deserve this.' You're in heaven! But then the cruel reality comes down … what's the next one? Can you follow that? It's all about the short-lived glamour and ecstasy of being successful in the rock business."

Wilson has previewed Fierce Bliss with several singles, including "Greed," "Black Wing" and a cover of Eurythmics' "Missionary Man." The album, which arrives April 29, also includes renditions of Queen's "Love of My Life" (featuring Vince Gill) and Robin Trower's "Bridge of Sighs." Gov't Mule guitarist Warren Haynes also lends his talents to two songs, "Gladiator" and "Angel's Blues." The album arrives on April 29.

Wilson will support Fierce Bliss with a North American tour that is scheduled to commence on May 4 in San Francisco and run through July 30 in Floyd, Va., with more dates to be announced soon. You can see all the currently scheduled dates on the singer's website.