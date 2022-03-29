Fort Kent &#038; Presque Isle Win Awards At Maine Drama Festival 2022

Fort Kent & Presque Isle Win Awards At Maine Drama Festival 2022

Big time drama over the weekend 

The Maine Drama Festival for high schools throughout the state was held last weekend, with two local schools competing. Officials with Maine Drama decided to hold regional competitions once again this year, and not host a statewide competition. 

Strong showing  

Fort Kent and Presque Isle competed at Stearns High School, the site of the northern region for 2022. The team from Fort Kent High School finished 2nd place overall, behind the winner, Central. Presque Isle finished in 5th place overall. Fort Kent performed “Cuda's Last Ride” and Presque Isle students performed “While Shakespeare Slept” at the competition. 

The awards  

Special commendations were handed out, and several performers and crew members from Presque Isle and Fort Kent were recognized. Congratulations to the following: 

Alexis Tardie (FKHS) for Set Construction Crew Chief 

Conrad Edwards (FKHS) for Stage Crew 

Jade Richardson (FKHS) for Stage Crew 

Maddie Braun-Epp (FKHS) for Stage Crew 

Taylor Michaud (FKHS) for Set Construction Crew Chief 

Hannah Doody (PIHS) for Hair and Makeup 

Jamie Henderson (PIHS) for Hair and Makeup 

Hannah Chasse (FKHS) for the role of Lola 

Oliver Caron (FKHS) for the role of Cliff 

Sadie Cairns (FKHS) for the role of Debbie 

Sadie Pelletier (FKHS) for the role of Ally 

Tia Saucier (FKHS) for the role of Gwen 

Addy Smith (PIHS) for the role of Lady MacBeth 

Danica Haskell (PIHS) for the role of Rosalind

