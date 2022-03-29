Clinton Police have identified the person who went into the icy water of the Sebasticook River on Monday as a Waterville-area man.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the search continues today, after members of the Clinton and Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and the Clinton Fire Department were unable to find him on Monday. Searchers returned to the Sebasticook River today with boats, aircraft, and divers.

The man they're looking for has been identified as Justin Howard, 36, from the Winslow/Waterville area, who was visiting with friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton. Witnesses told police the last time they saw Howard he was running down Pleasant Street onto Water Street, where he entered the river. When last seen, Howard was wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, and blue sneakers. There have been no witnesses who saw the man come back out of the river.

While the search continues, Detectives with the Maine State Police are working with the Clinton Police to determine exactly why Howard went into the water. After working through the night, they say there's no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Clinton Police Department or the Maine State Police.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

