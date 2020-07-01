Maine Potato Blossom Festival Cancels One Day Event

Officials said the one day Maine Potato Blossom Festival event in Fort Fairfield, July 18, is cancelled due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the area.

“We feel it is too risky now to have this event as public safety has to be our main concern over a good time,” read the Facebook post dated June 29.

Festival organizers are making plans for the 74th Maine Potato Blossom Festival in 2021.

This year’s celebration planned to commemorate Maine’s Bicentennial. The barrel display will be turned into a birthday cake with lights to promote the milestone.

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is a yearly tradition in Aroostook County. It has been held for 73 years in Fort Fairfield. The event draws people from all over the state and beyond. Food, music, events, activities, artisans, parades, fireworks and more go on for a week in celebration.

