With the Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield set to wrap up this weekend, a young representative from Presque Isle is set to announce he will challenge Jared Golden in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Harold "Trey” Stewart from Presque Isle will announce this weekend that he is running against Jared Golden in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Golden was reelected in 2020 to the seat for his second term. Jared Golden first took over the district in 2018 after narrowly beating incumbent Bruce Poliquin. The 2018 election was the first one to use the Rank Choice Voting model. Golden's win was briefly contested but then he was acknowledged as the winner.

Stewart has had a meteoric rise in the Maine political landscape. The now 27-year-old gives the republican party a name that is recognized across the state, something they have lacked in recent elections. Trey got to work and has been involved in many committees such as the Opioid Task Force which is working to ease the opioid crisis taking place in Maine. He was elected as representative in 2016, just months after completing his political science and sociology degree at the University of Maine. During his first term he completed his MBA while serving his district.

The 2012 Presque Isle High School graduate has his sights set on landing in Washington D.C. to try to make change for Aroostook County and beyond. The republican has worked across party lines to try and bring common sense laws into action. Jared Golden has also broken party lines and has voted against policies presented by fellow democrats in D.C. Are you ready for political season 2022?