New Little Miss & Jr. Miss Maine Potato Queens Crowned

The long wait is over, the queens are back

For the first time since the summer of 2019 the Maine Potato Blossom Festival is crowning new Maine Potato Blossom Queens. The pageants have been put on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic and organizers have been eager to get the local queens back on stage.

Little Miss Maine Potato Queen

Tuesday night the Little Miss pageant kicked off the week of new queens being crowned. The reigning Little Miss Maine Potato Queen from 2019-2021, Mallory Maynard, would be giving up the title she has held for three years.

Catherine McCrum is Little Miss Potato Blossom Queen 2022 Via Maine Potato Queens Facebook Page Catherine McCrum is Little Miss Potato Blossom Queen 2022 Via Maine Potato Queens Facebook Page loading...

Keeping the crown in the family

Congratulations to the 2022 Little Miss Maine Potato Queen, Catherine McCrum. Catherine had previously won the title of Little Miss Mars Hill which made her eligible for the Potato Queen title. She becomes the second member of her home to be crowned a Maine Potato Queen, joining her mother. Be sure to look for Catherine during the parade on Saturday, and congratulate her on the title.

Little Miss Mapleton, Aiva Elliot finished as the first runner-up in the pageant. Great job, Avia.

Junior Miss Maine Potato Queen

The Junior Miss contestants took to the stage displaying their talents through song, dance, or monologue. Claire Ouellette was the 2019 winner of the Jr. Miss pageant, and gave up her title on Wednesday evening at Fort Fairfield high school.



Congratulations to 2022 Jr. Miss Potato Blossom Queen, Madelyn Putnam. Madelyn entered the pageant as the Jr. Miss Presque Isle, a title she won in April. After her win on Wednesday, Putnam relinquished her title from Presque Isle. The new Jr. Miss Presque Isle 2022 is Johanna Cote. Congratulations, Johanna.

Madelyn Putnam crowns the new Jr. Miss Presque Isle, Johanna Cote. Via Miss Presque Isle Pageants Facebook page Madelyn Putnam crowns the new Jr. Miss Presque Isle, Johanna Cote. Via Miss Presque Isle Pageants Facebook page loading...

One more crown remains to be claimed

The Miss Potato Blossom Queen pageant will take place on Saturday night at the Fort Fairfield high school gymnasium. Good luck to all of the contestants.