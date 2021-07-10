The Maine Potato Blossom Festival 2021 is underway in Fort Fairfield, Maine and the activities fill up the calendar for the entire week from Saturday, July 10 all the way through to Sunday July 18, 2021.

Pick any day and you can spend the whole day doing something new and fun at the 74th event.

What are some of the events on Saturday, July 10?

Saturday starts the whole festival off with the very popular Fort Fairfield’s Town Wide Yard Sale from 8 am - 5 pm. You’re bound to find something you want - or didn’t even know you wanted.

Get your car washed - you know you need it - at the Fire Department annual car wash from 11 am to 4 pm at the VFW parking lot.

The food court is Maine Street in Fort Fairfield and is the place to be all week - especially for the big BBQ Cookoff Saturday, July 10 from 2:30 to 4 pm. The food court is so massive it has its own Facebook page. Try to get something from every vendor if you can.

For some games on Saturday, there are some big prizes in the horseshoe tournament. We’re talking about $300 for first place. Plus it supports Boy Scout Troop #194.

What's the schedule look like for the week?

These are just a few things to get the ball rolling and remind you of all the great times at the Maine Potato Blossom festival. Keep in mind, this is just the kick off day, Saturday, July 10. You’re going to need to look at the whole schedule of activities for the week-long celebration - It’s absolutely amazing.

When is the parade and fireworks?

You have to look ahead to the parade on Saturday, July 17 and fireworks, Sunday, July 18.

Everybody loves a parade - and this is one of the best ever. It all starts at 1:15 pm, Saturday, July 17. It brings the whole Maine Potato Blossom Festival together and showcases the great participants and awesome organizers. Your whole family and crew will want to be there.

The fireworks display draws a huge crowd and will take your breath away. It’s scheduled to start at 9 pm, Sunday, July 18. It’s one of the greatest spectacles ever as you watch it over the Aroostook River - truly picturesque.

Enjoy yourself and have fun as the Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back and better than ever in 2021.

