Police said a man attacked a 6-year-old girl after she answered the door of the family’s home in Portland on Monday morning.

Man Grabbed 6-Year-Old Girl by the Neck

The girl’s aunt said the man grabbed the girl by the neck and “threw her on the ground, choked her and was touching her everywhere,” according to WGME News. The incident happened around 6:30 am at a residence on Monroe Court.

Girl Released from Hospital

Police said the man fled the scene. The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center and released.

Confronting Police with Metal Pole

Police arrested a man around 6:30 am Monday in the same neighborhood on Smith Street. The 40 to 50-year-old man was waving a metal pole and confronting officers before being taken into custody.

Witnesses: Man Fits Description

Police have not confirmed him as the suspect, but witnesses said he fits the description. People from the neighborhood said the man is frequently in the area.

Charged for Metal Pole

Officials have not released his name, but he has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

