Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?

Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.

It is NOT Illegal to Drive With Your Interior Lights On

According to policygenius, Maine state law does not forbid drivers from using their interior dash or dome lights while operating a motor vehicle. Typically people use them while stopped, attempting to find something in their car. Under Maine law, that is entirely acceptable. But the question over whether or not usage of interior lights is legal or not is because there is a very gray area that needs further explanation.

Over-usage or Abuse of Interior Lights Could Get You in Trouble

The gray area over interior lights is simple, don't over use them or else you potentially turn yourself or someone else into a distracted driver. Unlike air travel, having an overhead light on while driving so that a passenger can read a book isn't welcomed in the world of driving. If a police officer deems your interior light usage to be distracted, they could give you a citation for distracted or reckless driving. Both of those can carry hefty fines.

