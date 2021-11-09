If You See A Green Porch Light In Maine, This Is What It Means

This week, we celebrate another Veterans Day, a public federal holiday dedicated to those that have served the United States and those that have fought and passed from wars.

The holiday took shape when World War I ended on November 11, 1918, and actually replaced the existing holiday of Armistice Day in 1954.

Why Are Porchlights Green?

It is this week that we will see porch lights be switched out or perhaps be more aware of the green porch lights that light up our neighbors' houses. Its purpose is a way to give a "thank you" to specific veterans who may pass by your home. It may even give a passing veteran hope and feel supported.

Get our free mobile app

Honoring Discharged Vets From Your Porch

These green lights started in 2013 with the launch of the 'Greenlight a Vet Campaign' where people would change out their porch light or outside front door light to a green light. This color light is a visual sign that honors veterans that have been honorably discharged after returning home from service.

These green porch lights are a way to show your support and appreciation for those honorably discharged U.S. veterans. It's a simple gesture that anyone could do but one simple gesture that could mean quite a bit to a veteran who may have struggled or continues to struggle with their discharge.

A Sign of Renewal and Hope

The campaign chose green to represent renewal and hope. It's not a typical porch light color and would definitely get some attention from passersby. Anything we can do to show our support and appreciation for veterans any week of the year is always worth the time and energy spent showing it.

Thank you for the service from our servicemen and women past and present and put a green bulb in your porch light to show your appreciation this Veteran's Day.

25 Essential Things To Do and See In Bangor Maine Must see and must do list of all the places locals and tourists alike should visit in the Queen City.

37 Essential Things To Do And See In Belfast If you are visiting Belfast as a resident of Maine or as a tourist from out of state, this little town has a lot to offer those from near and far. With the help of TripAdvisor.com's list of Belfast attractions let's check out this comprehensive list of creative, historical, unique, and tasty finds that await you in Belfast, a bustling town on the coast of Maine.

25 Essential Things To Do In Orono Whether you want to walk in nature, take in a movie or look at faraway galaxies, Orono has a lot to offer for fun things to do. With the help of TripAdvisor.com, here are 25 places to visit in the University town of Orono to find your local adventure.