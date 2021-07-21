Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

A 30-year-old Houlton man has pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark made the announcement Wednesday.

Court records show that Derek Fitzpatrick sold meth to a confidential informant two different times in August, 2018. Also, officials said Fitzpatrick sold 50 grams of meth to the informant in September, 2018. A warrant was served by law enforcement officers on September 28, 2018 at his Houlton residence as well as at his garage in Littleton, Maine. More than 2,000 grams of meth were seized at the residence, said authorities.

Fitzpatrick faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of distributing methamphetamine, plus a fine of up to $1 million. He also faces three years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Fitzpatrick faces between five years and 40 years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of meth - that includes a fine up to $5 million, plus four years to a lifetime of supervised release, said officials.

He faces 10 years to life in prison for possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, plus up to a $10 million fine, and supervised release up to five years to life.

The U.S. Probation office is conducting a presentence investigation. Fitzpatrick will be sentenced when this is completed. It will then go to a federal district court judge to determine the sentence.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple agencies are involved in the case including local and state officials, the Aroostook county Sheriff's Office, Houlton Police Department, Maine State Police, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security.

LOOK: 100 years of American military history