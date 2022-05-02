Houlton Man Sentenced to 10 Years on Federal Drug Charges

Houlton Man Sentenced to 10 Years

A 31-year-old Houlton man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 10 years in prison “on two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.” The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker.

Derek Fitzpatrick will also face five years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Court Records

Court records show that on two different occasions in August 2018, Fitzpatrick sold meth to a confidential informant. Fitzpatrick also sold more than 50 grams of meth to the informant in September 2018.

Search Warrant and Drug Seizure

A search warrant was executed by law enforcement on September 28, 2018 to search Fitzpatrick’s garage in Littleton and his residence in Houlton, Maine. More than 2,000 grams of meth were seized from his residence during the search.

Law Enforcement Working on the Investigation

The agencies involved in the investigation include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, the Houlton Police Department and the Maine State Police.