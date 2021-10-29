Houlton Man Sentenced for Trafficking Meth in Northern Maine

A 35-year-old Houlton man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in northern Maine.

According to court records, between May and July of 2018, Hayden Fogg was part of a drug distribution operation based in Florida and operating in Aroostook and Penobscot counties.

A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and had it transported to Maine. Fogg then sold the drug in the Houlton area while other members of the group trafficked it in the Bangor and Howland areas.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Fogg on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Fogg pleaded guilty to the charges in June. He had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

“The community of Houlton and the surrounding area have seen a troubling increase in methamphetamine use, which law enforcement officials are taking seriously,” McElwee said.

“If you, or someone you love, is struggling with such an addiction, please visit powerofprevention.org for the Aroostook County Substance Abuse Directory," she said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

In 2020, 504 people died from drug overdoses in Maine, according to a report from the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. That was 33% higher than 2019, when there were 380 drug overdose deaths in Maine.

To find a drug rehabilitation center near you in Maine, help.org has compiled a directory to help you locate low-cost, quality treatment right away.