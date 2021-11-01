On Monday, November 1, 2021, a 24-year-old Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Connor Clark was in the U.S. District Court in Bangor to enter his plea, said U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Court records show that Clark and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine between January 2017 and August 2018.

Multi-pound pound shipments of meth were coordinated by Clark at the direction of his co-conspirators, said officials. The drugs came from sources in southern and western states of Arizona and Colorado. amd were distributed in Aroostook County, Maine. Thousands of dollars in cash were sent to the sources to supply the drug trafficking.

Clark is facing a $10 million dollar fine and up to life in prison. His sentencing will be scheduled after the United States Probation Office presents a presentence investigative report.

United States Sentencing Guidelines and additional statutory factors are considered by a federal district judge to determine the sentence.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

