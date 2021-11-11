Houlton Man Sentenced for His Part in Northern Maine Drug Ring
A Houlton man was sentenced on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County and other parts of the state.
Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Begin was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.
Court records show that over a 10 month period–roughly between July 2018 and May 2019–members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Federal prosecutors said Begin and his co-conspirators then sold the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine.
Begin pleaded guilty to his part in the drug trafficking operation in January 2021. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence Wednesday in federal court in Bangor.
Others involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy who have already been sentenced or pleaded guilty and await sentencing include:
Joel “Jody” Strother of Presque Isle, sentenced to 27 years in prison
Tyler Neece of Presque Isle, sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison
Taylor Lovely of Mapleton, sentenced to 13 years in prison
Brian Saunders of Dedham, Maine, sentenced to 13 years in prison
Kaleb Dahlgren of Presque Isle, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Nathan Corbin of Caribou, sentenced to 4 years in prison
Dylan Begin of Houlton, sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison
Josh Cook of Mars Hill, pleaded guilty
Michael Deveau of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Crystal Greenlaw of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Greg Libby of Caribou, pleaded guilty
Robert Poliero of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Zane Willhide of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Olivia Carr of Bangor, pleaded guilty
Jeff Curtis, Aroostook County, pleaded guilty
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found HERE.