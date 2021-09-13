Houlton Man Hauling Trailer Crashed on Route 1, Westfield, Maine

A 56-year-old Houlton man was not injured in a single vehicle crash with a trailer on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine Sunday morning, September 12, 2021.

Calvin Miller was traveling northbound around 9:39 a.m. hauling a 20 foot enclosed trailer with his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup. The Maine State Police said his trailer started swerving due to the grooves in the road. He lost control of the pickup as the trailer moved. Miller went across the center line and did a 180 degree turn from the momentum of the trailer. The GMC and trailer ended up in the ditch on the southbound side, facing south. The truck stayed upright as the trailer flipped on its side, said police. Botht the truck and the trailer had extensive damage from the crash.

The Maine State Police said they believe several factors caused the crash including the grooves in the road, the truck was too small to haul the trailer, and faulty brakes on the trailer.

During the investigation, police determined that Miller’s license was suspended in Florida. He was given a summons for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License. Calvin Miller has a court date scheduled for November 15, 2021 in the Presque Isle District Court.

The information on the incident was prepared by Trp. Ryan Kilcollins from Troop F. The State of Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police Troop F is located at 1 Darcie Drive, Houlton, Maine, 04730.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

