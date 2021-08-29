Maine Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

A 21-year-old Maine woman pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Olivia Carr is a former resident from the Bangor area. She faces up to 20 years in prison plus supervised release between three years and a lifetime. Carr also could be fined up to $1 million.

Court records show members of her conspiracy distributed meth in Aroostook County after obtaining the drugs from sources in Mexico in southern and western states between July 2018 and May 2019. Carr obtained and distributed methamphetamine from co-conspirators, said officials.

The United States Probation Office will do a presentence investigation report. Carr will be sentenced after the investigation is completed. A federal district court judge will consider statutory factors and United States Sentencing Guidelines as part of determining the sentence.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Homeland Security played an active role in addition to assistance from local and state law enforcement.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (also known as OCDETF) is part of the prosecution of this case. OCDETF helps local, state and federal law enforcement agencies strengthen their investigations and cases. The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces is intelligence-driven and prosecutor-led to identify, disrupt and dismantle high-level criminal organizations like drug traffickers and gangs.

The guilty plea was announced Friday afternoon by the Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

