Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of Firearms
Guilty Plea in Federal Court
A 40-year-old Houlton, Maine man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, May 18, 2022 to being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee made the announcement.
Search Warrant in Houlton, Maine
Court records show that a search warrant was executed in September 2020 by the Maine Game Warden Service and the Houlton Police Department at the home of Daniel Tyce. “Tyce admitted to being a felon and that he was in possession of firearms.”
Items Seized in the Home and Truck
Multiple items were seized inside the home including ammo and a shotgun. Also seized from a truck used by Tyce was a shotgun, rounds of ammo and magazines, and a pistol with a stabilizing brace. Law Enforcement said Tyce is “prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions in New Jersey.”
Sentencing and Guidelines
Daniel Tyce faces a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison, with three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report. Tyce will be sentenced by a federal district judge who will consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Multiple Agencies Involved in the Investigation
Many agencies were involved in investigating the case, including the Maine Warden Service, the Houlton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
News Updates
This news story will be posted with updates when more information is available and released. Look for any additional details on social media, on the homepage and on the app.