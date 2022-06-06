Houlton Hires Trio Of Coaches For Basketball & Soccer Programs

Vacancies at HHS are filled

Houlton high school has announced the hiring of three coaches in their athletics programs. The Shires athletic department announced the hiring of a new varsity girls basketball coach, varsity boys' soccer coach, and a JV boys soccer coach.

Boys’ Soccer Program has two new leaders

Kerry Skepple is the new varsity boys' soccer coach at HHS. Skepple will be bringing 15 years of coaching experience to the Shires sideline in the fall. He is a native of Antigua and has primarily coached the U10 to U20 level and has spent time as a FIFA official. Coach Skepple played professionally in Antigua, Brazil, and France. Congratulations, Coach Skepple.



Bates to Lead the JV Team

A name familiar to many in the area will be coaching the JV boys’ soccer team in Houlton. Peter Bates was a standout athlete during his time at Houlton high school, and he returns to help develop the soccer program he once played for. Congratulations, Coach Bates.



Girls Basketball gets a new but familiar leader

Clyde Warman is returning to the varsity coaching ranks and will now lead the varsity girls’ basketball team. Warman has been on the sidelines coaching the JV team at Houlton for the last seven seasons. He was the assistant to Shawn Graham who stepped down after 19 seasons leading the program. Clyde has varsity coaching experience at Greater Houlton Christian Academy. Congratulations, Coach Warman.



We would like to wish the three new coaches the best of luck leading the young men and women at Houlton high school.

