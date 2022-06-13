Hodgdon Softball Advances To NM Regional Final; Weekend Recap

Recapping the weekend play

The semifinal round of the high school softball and baseball playoffs were played on Saturday across the state. Rain on Thursday postponed several quarterfinal games until Friday, putting many teams in the scenario of playing two playoff games in less than 24 hours. The Hodgdon Hawks softball team was one of the teams who were put into that scenario, and they came out successful.

A fast and furious 72 hours

To go back to the quarterfinal round on Friday, the Hodgdon softball team hosted their closest rival, the Southern Aroostook Warriors. The Hawks advanced to the semifinals by beating the Warriors 14-9. Hodgdon had to wait for other games to be played to determine if they would be travelling on Saturday or hosting a game. The Katahdin Cougars fell to the Woodland Dragons 7-6, setting up a semifinal game on Saturday in Baileyville between Hodgdon and Woodland.

Hawks looking to claim a title on Tuesday

The Hodgdon Hawks were the #3 team in the Class D North playoffs and Woodland the #2 team. In a well-played game, the Hawks came out with a 3-2 victory to advance to the Class D Northern Maine Final on Tuesday in Brewer. Hodgdon will now play the #8 Machias Bulldogs in the regional finals, with hopes of advancing to Saturday's State Championship game. Good luck to the Hawks!

The run ends for two Class C Baseball Teams

Aroostook County's only two teams in Class C Baseball advanced to Saturday's semifinal round. The #2 Fort Kent Warriors fell to a red-hot Mt. View team by a score of 16-2. The Warriors had to survive a long extra inning game in the quarterfinals to advance, and Mt. View took advantage of the sluggish Warriors team. A great season by Fort Kent ended sooner than hoped. The Houlton Shires fell to the #1 Bucksport Golden Bucks by a score of 7-1. Houlton had traveled and defeated Orono 10-8 in the quarterfinal round, but ran out of gas on Saturday. A semifinal appearance by the Shires is impressive, considering they were unable to field a team in 2021.

