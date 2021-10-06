Here’s How You Can View New England’s Fall Foliage Via Helicopter

People travel from all over the world just to take a peek at the fall foliage here in New England. Fall in New England is just one of those things you can adore in pictures but witnessing it in real life will never compare.

There is something so beautiful about watching the season go from the bright colors of summer, the greenest grass, and trees, and the most gorgeous flowers of all colors to the leaves changing to the prettiest browns, reds, and yellows before they make the big change and Fall.

What's better than checking out Fall foliage in New England?

Well, that's an easy one, you can check out the Fall Foliage in the White Mountains via a Helicopter!

According to a post made by the Fryeburg Fair, you purchase a fall foliage ride via a helicopter while visiting the fair. The helicopter ride will take you on a ride for an ariel view of the White Mountains and all the gorgeous sites around the fairgrounds.



Tickets are available for purchase at the Orange gate and are $25 per adult and $20 for seniors and those 12 and under.

10 Marvelous Corn Mazes In Central Maine & Beyond Check out ten of the best cornfield mazes in Central Maine and beyond. Can you think of a better way to get your exercise and have fun with the entire family at the same time?

Check Out These 15 Wonderful Date Night Spots In Central Maine Looking for the perfect date night location in Central Maine? 1 or more of these 15 fantastic date night ideas are sure to make that special someone smile. The only question is, Where will you go first?

Get our free mobile app

Hey, have you downloaded our FREE app? If not, you totally should. With the app, you can stream us live anywhere at any time; you can also send us messages, win exclusive prizes, and you'll even get the latest breaking news sent right to your phone. Want to download the app right now? All you've got to do is enter your mobile number below, and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. It's that easy!