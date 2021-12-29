It doesn't seem to matter if it's a concert, monster jam, or a comedy act. It's just how it's always been; it's rare to see performances in smaller towns like Augusta and Waterville. Or, that's how it used to be.

Central Maine is growing in many ways, and one of the most significant growths we've seen has to be the level of entertainment that performs locally. Traditionally more of the bigger talents visit bigger cities, like Portland, Bangor, and even Westbrook; that's all changing.

According to a Facebook post made by the Waterville Opera House, they are bringing a whole lot of laughter to Central Maine. On April 26th, the cast from the long-running TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" is set to perform at the Waterville Opera House at 8 pm. Tickets for the show are still available and range from $53 to $78.

Now, this is an improvised comedy show so if you're planning on attending, bring some idea with you because you may just be asked to do a skit with cast members!

