New Health Insurance Marketplace For Mainers Launching In 2022

Mainers looking to sign up for health insurance thru, the Affordable Care Act will notice some changes this year. Since 2014 when Obamacare went into effect, Mainers would sign but for health care thru the federal website healthcare.gov.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Maine is ready to launch a new state-run health insurance marketplace. The new marketplace where Maine can sign up will be at CoverME.gov. One of the biggest perks is that Mainers will now be able to customize their enrollment process to fit their and our state's needs.

Maine isn't the only state trying out new state-run health care marketplaces; most of New England and several other states, 15 in total, have been using state-based marketplaces rather than using the federal version.

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act goes from November 1st thru January 15th, 2022. Those wishing to have their coverage change go into effect by January 1st must be enrolled by December 15th.

