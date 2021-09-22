The Greene Block + Studios Named After Colby College President
As one of Maine's most prestigious schools, Colby College thrives on bringing the best of education and arts to those from all around the world. From the Colby College Museum of Arts to Colbys newest art studio coming to downtown Waterville, the skills are one of Colbys utmost importance,
The Greene Block + Studios is Colby Colleges' new and exciting way to feature artwork made by local arts and bring community interaction to the small but fierce city.
According to Centralmaine.com, During Tuesday night's ribbon-cutting, Colby College President David A. Greene and his wife, Carolyn, received the honor of the dedication and name of Waterville's newest art center.
The Greene Block + Studios got its name after being recommended by longtime Colby College benefactors and arts supporters Peter and Paula Lunder. The Lunder's made a donation of $3 million towards the $6.5 million projects.
You can find Colby College's newest art center located in the old Waterville Hardware location at 18 Main Street in Waterville.
